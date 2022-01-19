Agnes Tirop Conference Concludes, participants vow to sustain fight against SGBV in Sports

ByBernard Okumu
Sports cabinet secretary Amina Mohammed says resolutions made during the Agnes Tirop Conference and the contents of the gender welfare in sports report will be implemented adding that a progress report is expected after 100 days.

Her sentiments come after three days of exchange of notes, ideas and discussion by key sports stakeholders during the Agnes Tirop Conference in Diani, Kwale County.

‘’Attaining gender equity in sports is a pre-condition for leveling the playing field and advancing inclusivity in the sports industry’’, Amina said  adding ‘’ we have agreed that we are going to meet in 100 days time and at that time we will take stock of where we are, of  how many of the recommendations made in the report has been implemented or are being implemented’’.

The Sports Cs vowed to implement the  Gender Welfare in Sports report which was handed to her at the beginning of the 3 day conference by the chairperson of the ministerial  committee legendary athlete Catherine Ndereba.

The Ministerial Committee on Gender Welfare in Sports was mandated to conduct an analysis of women inclusion in teams and federation management, a status of discrimination and abuse in the sports ecosystem, and provide recommendations.

In their quest to make the sports sector free from Gender Based Violence and address  mental health problems amongst sportsmen and women the ministry of  sports and stakeholders have undertaken the steps to mitigate the vices  through convening of the conference.

The Sporting fraternity was shocked by the death of 2015 world cross country champion Agnes Tirop who is suspected to have been murdered by her husband in October 2021.

  

