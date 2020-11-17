Agnes Wahome appointed as KUCCPS acting CEO

The Board of the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has officially presented Agnes Mercy Wahome as the acting Chief Executive Officer.

This follows her appointment as the acting CEO by the Cabinet Secretary for Education, Prof. George Magoha, after a recommendation by the Placement Board.

In a meeting held earlier Tuesday at the KUCCPS offices in Nairobi, Board Chairman Joe Ager introduced the acting CEO to Management in the presence of other Board Members.

Wahome has been the Manager for Research and Knowledge Management at the organisation since 2018.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



She will serve in the position until the recruitment of a substantive CEO. The Board has commenced the recruitment and the position has been advertised.

The outgoing CEO, John Muraguri, proceeded on terminal leave ahead of his retirement.

Introducing the acting CEO, the Chairman reiterated that KUCCPS remains committed to nurturing careers through the equitable, fair and efficient placement of students to universities and colleges.

He added that the Board is committed to ensuring a smooth transition to enable the organization to continue delivering services in line with its mandate.