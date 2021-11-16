Agnes Wanjiru murder: British soldiers will stand trial in Kenya

Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has told parliament that British soldiers involved in the murder of Agnes Wanjiru in Nanyuki in 2012 will be extradited to Kenya to face murder charges.

Speaking Tuesday before the National Assembly Defence Committee, Wamalwa said the government is considering the issue as the highest priority.

The CS disclosed that they have agreed with the British Government to do a joint investigation and bring the culprits to the country to face justice.

He noted that once the prosecution is made, the UK government will ensure extradition happens.

His assurance came after members of the committee alleged high-level cover-up to defeat justice over the killing.

The legislators had threatened to shoot down the military cooperation agreement between Kenya and UK until British soldiers involved in the gruesome murder of Agnes Wanjiru are brought into the country to face the law.

Wanjiru was last seen by witnesses on the night of 31 March 2012 walking out of a Nanyuki bar accompanied by two British soldiers.

Her body was retrieved nearly three months later from a hotel’s septic tank in Nanyuki town.

The Kenyan government revived the case after a soldier accused of the murder was named by his comrades after he allegedly confessed to the killing.

At the beginning of this month, following an outcry after the shocking revelations, the Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai directed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to reopen the case.

“I have directed the DCI to re-open the case and compile all the available evidence and witness accounts and ensure the case is concluded before a court of law. I am also urging the UK government to collaborate with us to conclude the case and administer justice” said Mutyambai.

The UK government has already assured of its commitment to work with the local authorities to establish the facts surrounding the killing of the 21-year-old mother of one.