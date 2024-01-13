Agony for Kajiado family as teen goes missing without a trace

A family residing at Cornerstone in Majengo estate, Kajiado town, is in agony after their 13 years old daughter went missing mysteriously without a trace 10 days ago.

Dejected parents said their form one first born daughter Lavin Atieno left their home in the morning of Thursday 3rd January 2023 never to return home.

The mother said their efforts to trace her have bore no fruits causing the family untold pain.She said since her daughter went missing she has been spending sleepless nights. The incident was reported at Kajiado Police station on OB No 18/5/1/2024.

She added that her daughter who was a few days shy to form two at Baraka high school had not indicated any sign difference from any member of the family.

Her dad, who is a PSV driver, said he has been unable to work and he spends most of the time looking for her.

Teary, he is appealing to anyone who might have seen the daughter to report to the nearest police station.

She is said to be a jovial dark complexioned teen girl who speaks Kiswahili and English.