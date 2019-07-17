Agriculture CS defends plan to import maize

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri has defended the planned importation of maize saying it is aimed at cautioning consumers from high prices of unga.

Appearing before the Parliamentary Agriculture Committee, CS Kiunjuri, however, clarified that the imports will come from COMESA countries and not Mexico.

This comes as a section of MPs from North Rift are demanding the CS to step down following an alleged irregular withdrawal of Ksh 1.8billion from the Strategic Food Reserve’s account and paid to a controversial supplier.

“The justification for the importation of maize is to caution consumers from high prices of unga,” he said.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



According to Kiunjuri, despite the upcoming boom harvest of maize, the country requires to import at least Ksh 6million bags to contain the rising price of unga that is at 120 shillings.

The CS dismissed Strategic Food Reserve’s advise on the importation of maize saying the role lied to the Ministry of Agriculture.

Committee members, however, put Kiunjuri to task over measures he was putting in place to promote farmers as he was protecting consumers.

This comes as a section of North Rift MPs now claim 1.8bn has been illegally withdrawn from SFR account by the Ministry of Agriculture and paid to a company called commodity house for the supply of maize.

Led by Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny the MPs are now plotting to remove Kiunjuri from office.