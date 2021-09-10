Agriculture propels export as value rises to Kshs. 643B

by Ronald Owili
The value of Kenya’s exports in 2020 increased by 7.9 % to Kshs. 643.7 billion fueled by more shipments of tea, horticulture, coffee, titanium and concentrates.

On the other hand, the value of total imports decreased on account of cheaper and lower volumes of petroleum products.

The total volume of trade declined by Kshs. 100 billion last year to Kshs. 2.3 trillion in 2020 from Kshs. 2.4 trillion in 2019, following a higher decline in imports coupled with a moderate growth in exports.

Year-on-year tea production increased by 24.1% to 569.5 thousand tones with Kenya exporting 576 thousand tones worth Kshs. 130 billion that accounted for 23% of the total domestic export value in 2020.

The export value of horticultural products increased by 10.6%t to Kshs. 136billion accounting for 24% of the total domestic export earnings.

The value of domestic exports of animal and vegetable oils; tobacco and tobacco manufactures and; titanium ores and concentrates went up by 58.8%, 25.4% and 20.5% to Kshs. 10.4 billion, Kshs. 16.3 billion and Kshs. 16.7 billion, respectively in 2020.

The value of exports of apparel and clothing accessories; soda ash; leather; iron and steel; and fish and fish preparations, declined in 2020.

Additionally, the value of exports of paper and paperboard declined for the second consecutive year to Kshs. 4.3 billion in 2020.

  

