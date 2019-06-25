AG’s office embracing ICT in auditing process

Auditor General Edward Ouko says his office is embracing Information Communication Technology (ICT) in auditing processes to effectively manage public assets and liabilities.

Ouko says intended results in the public financial management as envisaged in the constitution are yet to be realized owing to loopholes that would require political goodwill to seal.

The 7th Kenya Editors Guild Press Club Luncheon was graced by the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation Managing Director Naim Bilal with Auditor General Edward Ouko as the chief guest.

Ouko says his office is embracing technology to ensure credibility of audit reports.

According to Ouko the Constitution provides a framework on how to curb the loss of public funds and therefore gaps must be filled.

And in a bid to curb persistent financial flow inconveniences faced by the county governments, the chief auditor wants two Integrated Financial Management Systems (IFMIS) systems for national and county governments to effectively manage budgetary allocations