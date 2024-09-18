AG’s office launches Public Participation Draft Bill

The Office of the Attorney General unveiled the public participation draft bill during an event at the Kenya School of Governance.

The bill, presented by Solicitor General Shadrack Mose, aims to establish a comprehensive legislative framework that enhances inclusivity, transparency, and accountability in public engagement processes.

In her speech read by the Solicitor General, Shadrack Mose, Attorney General Dorcas Oduor emphasized the bill’s role in promoting meaningful public participation, underscoring its potential to bridge gaps and ensure that all voices especially those of marginalized and minority groups are heard in decision-making.

“By securing stakeholder consensus, we can effectively fulfill the objectives of this policy and support legislative initiatives across the Executive and Legislature,” Oduor stated.

The Solicitor General Shadrack Mose highlighted Kenya’s existing efforts to embed public participation principles within the legislation, citing the County Governments Act as a significant example.

However, he noted that the lack of a cohesive framework has led to inconsistencies and legal uncertainties undermining public trust and engagement.

Parliamentary Affairs Permanent Secretary Aurelia Rono reiterated the importance of this initiative, expressing gratitude to the Attorney General’s Office and pledging ongoing support from the Office of Parliamentary Affairs.

Rono emphasized the need for efficient use of resources in public participation to optimize the process and ensure meaningful engagement.

The launch of the draft bill marks a crucial step toward strengthening democratic governance in Kenya and fostering a more inclusive society.

Stakeholders are encouraged to review the draft and provide feedback as the government works to finalize this essential legislation.