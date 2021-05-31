Aguero seals a move to Barca

Sergio Aguero has joined Barcelona on a free transfer following his departure from Manchester City.

The Argentine has been officially unveiled at Camp Nou, bringing to an end his illustrious 10-year career at Etihad Stadium

The 32-year-old underwent a medical at Camp Nou on Monday before signing a two-year contract with the Blaugrana.

Barca moved for Aguero after City’s decision to let the striker go at the end of his contract, bringing to an end his trophy-laden ten-year spell in Manchester.

Barca took the decision to sell star striker Luis Suarez to Atletico Madrid last summer without signing a replacement, which left Lionel Messi shouldering the main goalscoring burden for the team in 2020-21.

Ronald Koeman’s men were able to achieve success in the Copa del Rey, but fell short in the Champions League and La Liga, with Atletico ultimately clinching their first title since 2013-14 thanks to Suarez’s prolific form in the final third.

Barca will hope that Aguero can have a similar impact next season, despite the fact that the Argentine struggled for form and fitness during his final campaign at Etihad Stadium.

Aguero is set to link up with his international team-mate and close friend Messi at Camp Nou, and they will be expected to strike up a strong partnership as the Blaugrana aim to return to elite level on both domestic and European fronts.

Aguero leaves City with his status as a club legend firmly intact, having helped the Manchester outfit win five Premier League titles, one FA Cup and six Carabao Cups during his time in English football.

