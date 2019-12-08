Agwanda scores hat trick as KCP thrash Posta Rangers 5-1

Written By: Karanja David
Enock Agwanda scored a hat-trick as KCB walloped nine-man Posta Rangers 5-1 in an entertaining Kenya Premier league match played at Machakos Stadium.

The win propelled the bankers to 4th position on the log on 21 points.

Former Tusker Fc midfielder Brian Osumba gave Posta Rangers the lead in the 16th minute.  

The match went into the breather scores at 1-1 after Enock Agwanda equalized for KCB.

Two goals from Enock Agwanda and one each from Dennis Odhiambo and Samuel Mwangi in the second half ensured KCB registered a resounding 5-1 victory.  

Defending champions Gor Mahia currently lead the log on 25 points one point ahead of former champions Tusker FC who occupy position two.

Kakamega Homeboyz, KCB and Western Stima complete the top five teams on the log.

Chemilil Sugar are placed last on one point. 

