AHI Carrier to expand data centre solutions in the region

AHI Carrier has announced plans to expand its data centre solutions in the region to meet the growing demand.

AHI Carrier Regional Business Manager Ajay Garg has said the strategic plan also targets to help the firm grow its market share as it eyes to tap into Kenya’s robust digital industry.

“We want to showcase our proficiency in high-density, energy-efficient cooling solutions, air cooling systems, and the seamless integration of data centers into smart city infrastructures. Our ultra-high efficiency, low global warming potential chillers are specifically designed to cater for diverse capacity requirements of all data centers,” he said.

AHI Carrier offers modern and innovative heating, air conditioning and refrigeration integrated solutions for data centres.

According to Garg, the firm plans to contribute to the growth of data in the region as it will be driven by digital transformation, emerging fintech solutions, and overall infrastructure success.

“Our unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation sets the standard for reliability and efficiency in the realm of data center services,” he added.

AHI Carrier will further leverage its extensive energy-efficient HVAC solutions to optimize and fulfill the increasing demand for data by businesses in the country.

Garg spoke during a meeting with at least 200 industry leaders, innovators and partners in Nairobi.