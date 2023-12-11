Ahly and Mamelodi best clubs in 2023

Reigning Champions Al Ahly of Egypt and Mamelodi Sundowns from South Africa were declared the best clubs in 2023 at the colorful Confederation of African Football Awards held on Monday night in Marrakech City,Morocco.

In other awards Fatma Tagnout of Morcco and South Africa’s Percy Tau emerged winners in the interclub for women and men categories respectively.

Lamine Camara of Senegal and Nesryne El Chad from Morocco bagged the young player of the year awards for both men men and women on that order.