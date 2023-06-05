Ahly draws first blood against Wydad in CAF Champions League final 1st leg

On the other hand, Ahly needs only a draw to bag their 11th tittle, which will guarantee them a spot in next year's FIFA Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia as well as a 4 million USD prize.

Ten times Africa champions Al Ahly from Egypt beat defending champions Wydad Athletic Club of Morocco 2-1 in the 1st leg of the CAF Champions League played on Sunday night at the Cairo International Stadium.

Percy Tau and Mahmoud Kahraba scored a goal apiece in both halves for the Red Devils with both assists coming from Hussein Elshahat.

Resilience from the visitors bore fruits as Said Eddine Bouhra scored to reduce the deficit as they now need to beat Ahly by a solitary goal in a week’s time in Casablanca to retain the tittle.

Ahly had a penalty decision overruled by VAR on the half hour mark. The referee had initially pointed to the spot after Ali Maaloul’s free kick seemingly bounced off a hand inside the box, but after visiting the pitchside monitor, the ref changed his initial decision.

On the other hand, Ahly needs only a draw to bag their 11th tittle, which will guarantee them a spot in next year’s FIFA Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia as well as a 4 million USD prize.