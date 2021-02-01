Ahmad Ahmad expected to announce decision on CAF Candidacy after CAS reprieve

Confederation of African Football,CAF, President Ahmad Ahmad is expected to announce his decision regarding his candidacy for the forthcoming CAF presidential elections set for March 12th.

Ahmad Ahmad was initially ruled out after being banned for 6-years by FIFA for abusing his powers as CAF president.

However the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) announced the suspension of the sanction and subsequently returned Ahmad as CAF president. A communiqué from CAF read:

‘’Last Friday, 29 January 2021, CAS suspended the sanction pronounced by the FIFA adjudication chamber against Mr. Ahmad Ahmad.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Consequently, he has in fact been restored to his position. At the invitation of the Acting President, Mr. Constant Omari, the CAF Emergency Committee met this Sunday, 31 January 2021 by video conference and noted the decision of CAS’’.

Ahmad Ahmad is expected to meet Caf governance committee this week after which an announcement on whether he will contest the presidency will be made.

Caf has cleared four candidates to contest for the top seat during the confederations’ elective assembly set for Rabat ,Morocco next month.

Mamelodi Sundown’s FC president Patrice Motsepe will face three other opponents Ivory Coast’s head of football association Jacques Anouma, Mauritania’s national football association head Yahya Ahmed and Augustin Senghor,the head of Senegal FA.

It’s still unclear whether Ahmad — a former minister in Madagascar’s government — could be recognized as a candidate after being barred from the election in a mandatory review by a FIFA review panel of each would-be candidate’s integrity and eligibility.

Former President of the Malagasy Football Federation, Ahmad Ahmad was elected President of the African Football Confederation on 17 March 2017.

Tell Us What You Think