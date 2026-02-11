CultureEntertainment

" AI will not replace the human heart of radio" says KBC MD to mark World Radio Week

Nzula Nzyoka
By Nzula Nzyoka
4 Min Read

KBC MD emphasises the importance of humanity as KBC embraces new technologies such as AI

On Wednesday, the spotlight turned to the future of radio at the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation on the third day of World Radio Week.

The broadcast house has been celebrating the oldest form of broadcast since February 9 with a Sundowner event expected to close the festivities on Friday, February 13, the day recognised as World Radio Day by UNESCO and marked by all 11-member states.

Attended by KBC’s Managing Director, Agnes Kalekye Nguna, KBC Radio convened a panel discussion themed “How is Artificial Intelligence Transforming Radio?”

The conversation comes just as media houses globally deal with the rise of Artificial Intelligence and what it means for newsrooms and editorial functions.

In her speech, Ms Nguna said that while the corporation was ready to embrace new technology, it would do so ethically.

“At KBC, we answer not with fear but with clarity. AI will not replace the human heart of radio, it will amplify it,” she said, framing AI not as a threat, but as an enabler. “We see AI not as a disruptor but as the next wave transmitter, a tool to fulfil our oldest promises in new ways.”

The event, hosted at Broadcasting House on Harry Thuku road is aimed at recognising and honouring KBC’s broadcast history, which started in 1928 as the East African Broadcasting Corporation (EABC) when Kenya was a British colony.

Since then, KBC has grown into a multimedia broadcast service providing news and programming in over 20 languages.

While honouring KBC radio history, Ms Nguna emphasised that AI is less about technology replacing people and more about technology serving people.

“No matter how the world changes, our mission does not, to ensure that no Kenyan is left in the dark and every Kenyan voice can find the light,” she said.

She also reiterated three key promises that would be enhanced by the ethical use of AI: reach, preservation and understanding.

However, she emphasised that the human element would remain at the heart of broadcasting at KBC.

“As pioneers and a public broadcaster, we navigate this new frontier (AI) with a guardian principle, ‘Human Trust First,” she said.

Adding, “In our studios, no algorithm will ever sit in our editorial chair. No synthetic voice will ever deliver news in a moment of national crisis. That’s why we have our journalists, that sacred duty remains with people, our journalists, our producers and our editors.”

Follow the full panel conversation about AI below.

The event also carried a celebratory tone. Staff were encouraged by the radio team to swap formal wear for sports jerseys and jeans as entertainment on Wednesday, led by musician Mike Rua, before the Gor Mahia choir stormed in with spirited chants that drew staff into energetic participation.

