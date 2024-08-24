Aid teams cite huge challenges in tackling new Sudan cholera outbreak

Protecting war-weary people in Sudan from a second deadly cholera outbreak is proving a huge challenge for aid teams after more than 16 months of heavy fighting, combined with flooding and ongoing access obstacles, they reported on Friday.

“The needs are huge in Sudan; we are talking about people dying of hunger, we have conflict, we have protection issues, we have displacements on a daily basis; the needs are just huge,” compounded by several weeks of heavy rainfall, said Kristine Hambrouck, UNHCR Representative in Sudan.

Famine ‘ongoing’

In addition to cholera, famine is still “ongoing” in Zamzam camp near El Fasher town, according to the UN World Health Organization (WHO). It said that 658 cases have been reported since the latest outbreak was declared on 12 August, with 28 deaths. The last outbreak of cholera in May saw more than 11,300 cases and at least 300 deaths.

Underscoring the dire humanitarian situation across Sudan, WHO also warned that at least 12 of Sudan’s 18 states now face three or more disease outbreaks of cholera in addition to malaria, measles and/or dengue.

Yet despite the urgent need for lifesaving healthcare interventions, the UN health agency said that resources and local capacity to detect and respond to outbreaks remain limited, particularly in hard-to-reach areas such as the Darfurs and Kordofan states.

Kassala, Gedaref, Jazirah at risk

Meanwhile, the UN refugee agency’s Ms. Hambrouck warned that cholera is spreading in areas hosting internally displaced people uprooted by the violence and those from other countries, in particular Kassala, Gedaref and Jazirah states.

“We have seen quite large numbers of cholera cases in Kassala; Kassala is an important area for us, it hosts a large number of refugees, but also internally displaced. So far, we have 119 cholera cases in three refugee sites in Kassala and five refugees have passed away regretfully of the disease.”

The UNHCR official highlighted the difficulty of trying to address this latest emergency in Sudan, where fighting between rival militaries erupted in April 2023 over a proposed transition to civilian rule, following a military coup in 2021 and the 2019 ousting of long-time President Omar Al-Bashir.

“This is just one (challenge), one on top of all the other ones that we somehow have to reprioritize and make sure that investments are being made,” she said, emphasizing that in refugee camps and displacement sites, “people live on top of each other” and are “hugely overcrowded with the movements of Sudanese (and) also refugees from Khartoum, from Wad Madani, from the Darfurs” to Kassala.

“All these areas have become hugely overcrowded, the water systems that were in place do not have the capacity to respond, it really needs massive investments,” she insisted.

Vaccine success

An initial vaccination campaign has successfully protected more than 50,000 people from cholera, with hundreds of thousands more doses on the way.

“The vaccination campaign already started and we used the 51,000 doses that were already in the country,” said Dr Shible Sahbani, WHO Representative in Sudan. Speaking from Port Sudan, he confirmed that the inoculation campaign concluded in Kassala state on Thursday.

“We were aiming to reach the 97 per cent of the target population,” he said, adding that the UN health agency has also secured the approval to procure an additional 455,000 doses of cholera vaccine “good news in the middle of this horrible crisis”.