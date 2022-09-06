Ainea Ojiambo talks “County 49” and his role as a villain

“County 49” is currently streaming on Showmax.

Ainea Ojiambo is perhaps Kenya’s most prominent and busiest TV actors. His acting portfolio includes roles on Makutano Junction, Nairobi Half Life, Kina, Igiza and Demigods to his most recent role on Showmax’s new thriller County 49.

In this new role, Ojiambo takes on the role of Okusimba Sibi aka Ox, the deposed Governor of Bwatele County. Ox plays a stereotypical African politician – charismatic, deeply corrupt, deeply loved by his supporters, and with just enough capacity for dictatorship if left to his own devices.

Ojiambo discusses his role in the series, his love for playing villains, his working relationship with Likarion and getting hate from fans.



On playing bad guys.

Most directors think that I’m able to portray such characters so well. And you know what they say, ‘If you can play a bad guy then you must be one of the best because playing a good guy is easy. Everybody can do it.

On mastering the art of playing corrupt men.

Maybe it’s the authority that I have that makes me play those parts well. I study a lot of men in power, but I think maybe the roles find me because of my physique.

On getting hate from fans.

Being a bad guy also comes with the hate, and this has been the case from my days in Makutano Junction to Demigods to Igiza.

On his new character.

Okusimba is a man who’s more interested in politics, power and money, than family, He has a score to settle with the government, and his recent legal troubles, and unexpected conviction, strengthen this resolve, setting off a chain of events that threatens to bring Bwatele to its knees. He feels betrayed, and he feels that the country owes him because he fought for it.

On the most interesting thing about his character.

I used to do a lot of Shakespeare when I was young. And my character Okusimba does a lot of monologues where I have to change characters in between. As such I have to dig deeper to capture the emotion that each scene demands.

On choosing to play the character.

I called director Likarion Wainaina after I read the script. I wanted to understand what Likarion saw in me that made me the perfect actor for such a challenging role. Likarion said, “I want you to do something that you’ve never done before.”

On working with Likarion Wainana, the director of County 49.

He’s one of the directors who really challenges me a lot, and who really understands me. Every time I do a project with him, there’s a new me that comes out.

On playing a good/romantic character.

I think next time, I’ll go for an Alejandro type of character, a romantic guy so that I can show people I can also do romance, the kind of role that will make people cry when they see me frustrated in love.

