Air Kenya ordered to pay Kshs. 14M in duties owed to KRA

Air Kenya Express has lost a tax appeal case it filed against the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and will now pay Import Declaration Fees (IDF) amounting to Kshs. 14,330,770 as demanded by the authority.

This follows a ruling by Tax Appeals Tribunal (TAT) which upheld the decision by KRA to demand the duties from the airline resulting from import of aircraft and aircraft spares.

The company, which was the Appellant in the case, had argued that its goods were exempted from payment of IDF, and that the taxman had used the wrong percentage of 2.5% instead of 2.0% while calculating the fees assessed, leading to an overcharge.

The Tribunal however noted that although the company’s goods were exempt from having to submit IDF, they were not exempt from payment of IDF as the regulations did not in any express manner exempt the goods.

On the issue of the alleged wrong computation, the Tribunal noted that the company did not provide any proof of payment as required by Section 30 of the Tax Appeals Tribunal Act 2013 and the allegation was therefore not tenable.

Consequently, the Tribunal upheld the objection decision and the assessed amount, penalties and interest.