Air Tanzania resumes flights on Dar-Nairobi route

Air Tanzania has resumed two daily flights between Dar es Salaam and Nairobi after 20 years since it ceased operations.

The carrier says it will operate an Airbus A220-300 aircraft on the new route as Nairobi becomes a strategic route in African plans.

Air Tanzania Chief Executive Officer Ladislaus Matindi said the restart of Dar-Nairobi route has been prompted by improved bilateral relations, increased trade between the two countries, inter-governmental relations, tourism, extension of familial and friendly ties and the need to connect the region with other markets.

“We are extremely delighted to resume Nairobi route, which is one of the most significant destinations in East Africa and a key aviation hub as well,” said Eng. Ladislaus Matindi, the Managing Director and CEO of Air Tanzania. We at Air Tanzania are looking forward to bolstering the relations between Tanzania and Kenya, who have been trusted friends and sincere partners for decades, with this non-stop air service,” said Matindi.

The Airbus A220-300 is a 132-seater aircraft with 12 business class seats and 120 economy class seats.

The airline says a ticket for round trip will start at $334 and roughly $210 for one way travel on the new Dar-Nairobi route

“This schedule has been created with the passenger’s comfort in mind. For example, a Kenyan who needs to fly to Dar es Salaam for business can do so without incurring the added cost of an overnight stay. The person can fly out at 7:45 a.m., landing in Dar es Salaam at 9 a.m., then return to Nairobi at 9:15 p.m. on the same day. It also connects to the main flights into and out of Nairobi’s JKIA airport, allowing travellers to connect quickly,” added Matindi.

Air Tanzania plans to commence flights on 13 other routes in Africa and Asia in coming months using its 11 aircraft comprising Boeing, Airbus and Bombadier.

Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) has also made orders for additional six aircraft at a cost of Kshs. 73 billion to boost operations.