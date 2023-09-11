Airbnb travel summit to address tourism sustainability in Africa

Africa’s tourism stakeholders are expected to meet in Johannesburg, South Africa next month to come up with ways of making the sector sustainable in the post-covid era.

The Africa Travel Summit by homestay and experience online marketplace Airbnb will bring together at least 200 delegates and 20 speakers who will explore, innovate and collaborate on building an inclusive and sustainable tourism industry across Africa.

Airbnb Regional Lead for Middle East, Africa Velma Corcoran said the summit builds on Airbnb’s commitment to inclusive tourism in Africa, and its proposal for new measures that will help build a more inclusive tourism economy, and enable government and private sector to work together to address important issues, such as systemic barriers to entry and inequality.

“To support of the continued recovery and growth of the tourism industry, the Africa Travel Summit will bring together the leading thinkers from across the continent to discuss how we can leverage technology and innovation to empower more local families and their communities to benefit from African travel,” she said.

The short-term rental marketplace says the summit will facilitate an interactive day of discussion and networking around the role of tourism and technology in driving continued inclusive and sustainable economic empowerment and growth across the continent.

“We look forward to facilitating important discussions amongst industry, policymakers and changemakers to collaboratively build a sustainable and inclusive tourism model that benefits everyone. An event that we are certain will both inspire and ignite entrepreneurial spirit across Africa,” added Corcoran.

Under the theme, Accelerating inclusive and sustainable tourism growth through technology, delegates at the two day summit are also expected to bring a unique perspective through sharing lived experience, research findings and thoughts on best practices around how travel and technology can drive a more inclusive and sustainable future, and help support the recovery of tourism post-pandemic.