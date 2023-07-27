Airbus total revenues rise to €27B on higher aircraft deliveries

Aircraft manufacturers, Airbus SE, has reported an 11pc growth in revenue to €27.7 billion from €24.8 billion during the first half of the year.

During the half year ended June 30, 2023, Airbus delivered a total of 316 commercial aircrafts compared to 297 aircrafts delivered last year.

The firm says revenues generated by Airbus’ commercial aircraft activities increased 16pc, mainly reflecting the higher number of deliveries.

“During the first half of 2023 we progressed well across our businesses in an operational environment that remains complex. Our commercial aircraft are in strong demand, as demonstrated by more than 800 orders announced at the Paris Air Show,” said Guillaume Faury, Airbus Chief Executive Officer.

Airbus Helicopters’ deliveries increased to 145 units from 115 units, mainly driven by the Light helicopter segment.

The helicopter division reported a 16pc increase in revenues mainly reflecting a solid performance across programmes and services.

“This demand is driven both by growth and fleet replacement as airlines invest in more fuel efficient fleets,” said Guillaume Faury, Airbus Chief Executive Officer. Based on this H1 performance, we maintain our 2023 guidance,” added Faury.

On the otehr hand, revenues at Airbus Defence and Space decreased 8pc, mainly driven by delays in Space Systems and delivery phasing in Military Air Systems.