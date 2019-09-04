Airtel Africa appoints Ian Ferrao as Regional Director East Africa

Written By: Claire Wanja
Ian Ferrao has more than 12 years of experience in senior management telecommunications roles in Africa.
Airtel Africa has Wednesday announced the appointment of Ian Ferrao as Regional Director of its East Africa business.

Prior to joining Airtel Africa, he was the CEO of Vodacom Tanzania PLC, theCEO of Vodacom Lesotho and Chief Commercial Officer at Vodacom Business Africa.

He holds a First-Class Honours Degree in BSc Management Sciences from the Warwick Business School.

Commenting on this appointment, Raghunath Mandava, Airtel Africa’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are excited to welcome Ian as Regional Director for East Africa, which includes Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Malawi, Zambia and Rwanda. He brings a wealth of relevant telecommunications and mobile money experience within the region and will be an asset to the business. He will be part of the Africa Executive Committee based in Nairobi and will focus on driving growth across voice, data and mobile money in East Africa.”

Elsewhere, Sarova Hotels and Resorts has announced that effective 1st November 2019 it will cease management of Spirit of the Masai Mara in a mutual agreement between the lodge owners and Sarova Hotels. As such from that date, it says in a statement that the property will no longer be a member of the Sarova Hotels Signature Collection brand.

Sarova Hotels took over management of the lodge, which is located within the Siana Conservancy in the Maasai Mara in April 2018.

Spirit of the Masai Mara they say will continue to focus on wildlife conservation in close cooperation with the World Wildlife Fund.

“The agreement to discontinue Sarova’s management of the lodge is mutual between us and the lodge owners, the McCarthy family”, said Sarova Hotels Managing Director, Jimi Kariuki.

He added that “Sarova will continue to have a strong presence in the Masai Mara Game Reserve through our tented lodge Sarova Mara Game Camp”.

Mr. Kariuki at the same time confirmed that the agreement will not affect any of the current Spirit of the Masai Mara employees.

“Sarova employees who were deployed to Spirit of the Masai Mara will be retained by Sarova Hotels and employees of Spirit of the Masai Mara will be retained by the lodge.” He said.

 

 

 

