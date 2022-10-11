Airtel Kenya completes split of mobile money business

Airtel Kenya has successfully separated and transferred its mobile money unit, Airtel Money, to the new entity Airtel Money Kenya Limited (AMKL).

This follows announcement made Tuesday by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) now means the Airtel Kenya will operate its telecommunications services and mobile money unit as independent entities.

“CBK welcomes this milestone. The completion of this restructuring enables AMKL to ring-fence its operations and focus exclusively on its mobile money business. Significantly, this sets the foundation for AMKL to enhance governance over its mobile money business, strengthen its operations, and offer better services to its customers,” said CBK.

Airtel Kenya is currently Kenya’s second largest mobile operator with 16.9million subscribers after Safaricom which has 41.4 million out of 64.7 million registered mobile subscribers.

Telkom Kenya is second with 3.4 million subscribers followed by Equitel with 1.4 million and Jamii Telecom with 272, 392.

In a market with 37.2 million mobile money subscribers, Airtel Money comes second with deposits valued at Ksh 1.5 billion compared to Safaricom’s Ksh 1.3 trillion according to data by CA.

AMKL was licensed by CBK as a Payment Service Provider (PSP) under the National Payment System Act, 2011 on January 21, 2022, and granted a transition period to complete the transfer.

AMKL and ANKL will now operate as separate subsidiaries of Airtel Africa which is has its headquarters in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The split of telecommunications and mobile money comes amid calls to split Safaricom telecommunications services from its giant mobile money services, M-pesa which dominates the space transactions, agents as well as subscriptions.

In July, CBK introduced paybill interoperability allowing customers to pay merchants from any mobile money service they subscribe to.

The paybill interoperability is expected to foster competition in the mobile money payment segment which is currently dominated by Safaricom’s M-pesa services which handled more than 95pc of mobile money transaction as of March this year.