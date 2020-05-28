Aisha Jumwa, Chris Wamalwa and nine others de-whipped by NASA

Malindi Member of Parliamnet Aisha Jumwa has been axed from the Parliamentary Service Commission by the National Super Alliance (NASA).

Jumwa will now be replaced by Likoni MP Mishi Mboko.

The NASA Parliamentary Group meeting held Thursday resolved to recall all perceived rebel MPs as it sought to clean its house to restore party discipline.

Communicating the changes, Minority Whip Junet Mohammed said party/coalition discipline is non-negotiable.

“We must end the culture of leaders benefiting from the strength and support of the Party/Coalition, then, at their pleasure, decide to sabotage the same Party/Coalition. Party positions and privileges must at all times serve the party. Those who have been elected or nominated by the Party/Coalition must therefore – at all times – understand what the “Party/Coalition position” is on any issue. We believe that the actions we’ve collectively taken today are important to ensure that we have a functional political environment which can deliver to the people of Kenya the mandate of the national government, which we all are members of, by virtue of being elected representatives of our people.” Said the Minority Whip-National Assembly.

The coalition has also removed Kiminini MP Dr. Chris Wamalwa as the Minority Whip and his place taken by Ford Kenya Secretary General Eseli Simiyu.

Junet congratulated Hon. Eseli saying he will serve the coalition with honour, humility and dedication just as he has served the National Assembly of the Republic of Kenya and the people of Tongaren Constituency.

In addition, NASA has also de-whipped nine legislators from the constituent parties from committees.

“We have strengthened our Committees by redeploying some members. We have also made changes to our Membership in the Parliamentary Service Commission and Coalition Leadership in the House. The full list of these changes will be made available to you. We want to restate that our Cooperation with the Jubilee government which informs our relationship with the ruling Jubilee Party in the House is guided by the 9-point Agenda of the Handshake between H.E President Uhuru Kenyatta and Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga.” Said Junet

Adding that; “We believe that this Cooperation is important and necessary to provide a stable political environment for President Uhuru Kenyatta to achieve the Big Four Agenda, entrench lasting National Unity through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and lead the country through trying and unpredictable times as now.”

They include South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro who has been removed from Agriculture and Implementation Committees; Turkana East John Lodepe from Defence and Foreign Relations; Bungoma Woman Representative Catherine Wambilianga from Labour, Education and Committee on Selection; and Butere MP Tindi Mwale from Energy, Delegated Legislation and Committee on Legislation.

Others are Ugenya MP David Ochieng from Health committee, Kaloleni’s Paul Katana from Public Investment committee, Vincent Kemosi of West Mugirango from Transport and Parliamentary Powers and privileges committees while Jomvu MP Bady Twalib has been axed from the Budget and appropriations committee.

” We want Kenyans to know that we in the Opposition support all government programmes aimed at improving the lives of Kenyans. We are not interested in unnecessary political posturing. We want Kenyans to know that we will continue to robustly engage the government on areas we feel require improvements so that Kenyans benefit from the vast resources of the nation that have been bestowed on the government of the day. Finally, we continue to support the President on his leadership during this COVID pandemic. We urge Kenyans to continue adhering to all government measures aimed at fighting Coronavirus to ensure we return to normalcy as soon as possible.” He added.

NASA’s purge comes days after Jubilee Party instituted changes at the Senate.