Aisha Jumwa fails to secure freedom, to spend weekend in custody

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and her co-accused Geoffrey Otieno are spending the weekend behind bars after they failed to raise the money to secure their release.

Jumwa was ordered to pay a cash bail of Ksh 4 million while Otieno was ordered to pay Ksh 1.5 million to secure his freedom.

The duo pleaded not guilty to murdering 48-year-old Ngumbao Jilo during the Ganda ward by-elections last year.

The ruling on Friday afternoon by Mombasa High Court Lady Justice Njoki Mwangi granted bail to the two murder suspects despite objections from the prosecution.

The judge ordered Jumwa to pay Ksh 4 million as cash bail or bond of Ksh 3 million while her aide and co-accused was ordered to pay a cash bail of Ksh 1.5 million or bond of Ksh 1 million.

The duo would, however, remain in custody after they failed to raise the money to secure their freedom. They are currently been held at the port police station as they seek the bail money.

The duo have been in police custody since Monday when they were arrested in connection with the murder of Ngumbao Jola during the Ganda ward by-elections in Malindi last year.