Malindi Member of Parliament Aisha Jumwa and her co-accused have been released on a bond of Ksh 1 million or an alternative cash bail of Ksh 500,000.

Jumwa spent the night in police custody after a ruling on her bail application was pushed to Thursday.

The embattled Malindi MP was arrested Wednesday at her home in Kakuyuni where she is said to have fled to after one of her close associates allegedly shot dead the man identified as an uncle to ODM party candidate, Reuben Mwamure Katana who is vying in the Ganda by-election.

Appearing before a Mombasa court, the prosecution was seeking to detain the MP for three weeks to enable police complete investigations into the fatal shooting of a man in Ganda Ward on Tuesday night.

The outspoken legislator is accused of storming a home of a Ganda ward ODM aspirant in Malindi leading to confrontations that degenerated into chaos causing the death of the aspirant’s relative.

Several other ODM supporters, including Magarini Member of Parliament Michael Kingi, were injured in the incident that occurred in the presence of police officers providing security at the aspirant’s home.

The two have been ordered to present themselves to the DCI on 22nd October 2019.

More to follow…