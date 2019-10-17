Aisha Jumwa spends night in police custody

Malindi Member of Parliament, Aisha Jumwa, spent the night in police custody after a ruling on her bail application was pushed to Thursday.

During the hearing Senior Resident Magistrate, Vincent Adet said he needed more time to make a ruling whether or not to release the legislator on bail.

The outspoken legislator is accused of storming a home of a Ganda ward ODM aspirant in Malindi leading to confrontations that degenerated into chaos causing the death of the aspirant’s relative.

Ms Jumwa was arrested on early Wednesday at her home in Kakuyuni where she is said to have fled to after one of her close associates allegedly shot dead the man identified as an uncle to ODM party candidate, Reuben Mwamure Katana who is vying for the seat in Thursday’s by-election.

Several other ODM supporters, including Magarini Member of Parliament Michael Kingi, were injured in the incident that occurred in the presence of police officers providing security at the aspirant’s home.

Meanwhile, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Tuesday summoned ODM Chairman John Mbadi over violence in the Kibra by-elections over the weekend.

The violence reportedly targeted Jubilee candidate McDonald Mariga’s supporters. In his complaint to IEBC, Mariga claims the violent scenes witnessed in one of his rallies on Saturday was a culmination of a series of well-calculated, planned and executed violence against his supporters.

Mbadi is now required to file the party’s response to the accusations within the next 24 hours and appear at the IEBC headquarters on Friday.

The statement from IEBC said that should Mbadi fail to file a response and enter an appearance within the time mentioned, the complaint will be heard and determined in his absence.

During the last Saturday incident, Mariga was forced to flee after his campaign convoy was pelted with stones.