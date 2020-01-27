Ajira Digital interns induction exercise starts in Nairobi

The government has kicked off a week-long Ajira Digital interns induction exercise at the University of Nairobi.

The induction exercise spearheaded by the Ministry of Information, Communications and Technology is meant to equip over 230 interns with digital skills that would enable them to derive above-average income from the digital space.

ICT Principal Secretary Jerome Ochieng said that the Ajira Digital program will go a long way in boosting the blue economy amongst other sectors.

Ochieng further observed that the formal sector is already and continues to get stretched following a large number of entrants into the workforce and therefore, Ajira Digital program will assist in equipping the interns with the necessary skills and knowledge to succeed in the informal through technology.

Speaking Monday during the official opening of the five-day Public Service Commission Ajira Digital Interns Induction program workshop at the University of Nairobi, the PS said the government has established a broad range of inventions to deal with the growing rate of unemployment with specific attention to the youth.

The 230 interns who will be posted to the County Information Offices, are expected to help in facilitating the success of Ajira Digital program by providing technical support services across the country.

The PS said to date the ministry has provided skills, trained and mentored over 10,000 people on online work, besides conducting online work campaigns and setting up infrastructure.

“To encourage the uptake and application of technology and support the Ajira Digital programme, the government has set up over 150 Constituency Innovation Hubs across the country and provided broadband connectivity and digital devices,” he said, adding that the centers will facilitate access to online job opportunities.

“We plan to have four constituency innovation hubs in every constituency by the end of the programme and this will increase the number to 1,160 innovation hubs countrywide,” he added.

The PS urged the interns to exercise high standards of professionalism, accountability, transparency, and efficiency, while discharging their duties.

“Your entering the service at this moment will make you part of the team spearheading the implantation of some our digital solutions and strategies,” he told the interns.

The Government Spokesperson Colonel Retired Cyrus Oguna noted that the induction is the first of its kind and seeks to assist in solving unemployment in the country.