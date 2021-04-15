The list that also included Caroline Mutoko was released by the Woman Kenya Network

Media personality, Caroline Mutoko, has thanked the Woman Kenya Network for naming her among Kenya’s most influential women.

The Woman Kenya Network celebrates women and seeks to shine a light on more role models for the youth to emulate and follow.

Other women included in the list are media personality Terryanne Chebet, Janet Mbugua, Model Ajuma Nasenyana, comedian Mammito Eunice and Dr Mercy Mwangangi among others. See the full list here.

Thanking the group for the boost Caroline wrote, “Asanteni. Nyote. I shall address the nation soon. Let me prepare my speech. Woman Kenya Network, honoured.”

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Sharing the list on the social media handles, Woman Kenya Network wrote, “From the boardroom to communities, women today are making their presence known. We are so excited to unveil the list of top 20 most influential women in Kenya. Congratulations to all the phenomenal women on the list.”

Tell Us What You Think