AK bars athletes from Kilimanjaro Marathon amidst Covid threat

Athletics Kenya has opted out of sending its athletes to the 2021-Kilimanjaro Marathon that was scheduled to be held in Tanzania on 28th February, 2021.

In a communique sent to the media, they stated that: “This is to inform our athletes that due to the global outbreak and spread of Covid-19, Athletics Kenya will not be issuing authorization for the athletes’ participation of the 2021 Kilimanjaro Marathon.”

They further urged all athletes, not to travel to Tanzania for the event considering the rising numbers of cases.

The marathon is in its 19th year and Kenyans have dominated it over the years. Onesmus Kiplimo is the defending champion.

Tanzania has experienced a surge in the number of cases and deaths related to pneumonia, however, they’ve carried on with sporting activities in the country.

Tanzania’s President John Magufuli who has downplayed the severity of the disease and insisted that it can be defeated with prayer; conceded it was still spreading rapidly, revealing some of his aides and family members had contracted COVID-19 but had recovered.

