AK calls for patience to athletes yet to receive support

Written By: Buckley Fetha
6

AK calls for patience to athletes yet to receive support

Athletics Kenya has called on athletes in regions yet to receive support from the association to remain patient as they will cover all regions of the country.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Athletics Kenya has been supporting Kenyan athletes during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic but are yet to cover all regions including Coast and Eastern.

Also Read  Kenya records 3594 COVID-19 cases as 137 test positive

Twelve-kilometre champion Maurice Munene Gachaga has urged Athletics Kenya to support athletes in Embu who are facing endless challenges during this tough time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Munene returned to his home in Embu and opted to support young upcoming athletes in the region but the burden has become too heavy for him to carry.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Financial challenges forced the over ten athletes to turn to farming in Kagumori, Embu but then the heavy rains have caused yet another disaster, leaving them in a dilemma.

Also Read  Clergy urge gov't to protect vulnerable groups against COVID-19 effects

Athletics Kenya has however said that athletes from all regions of the country will be supported during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, urging those yet to receive support to remain patient.

Also Read  Kenya records 133 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 3,727

Most regions of the country have been supported by Athletics Kenya, with some regions including Coast and Eastern expected to receive their packages this month.    

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Muraya Kamunde

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR