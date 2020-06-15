AK calls for patience to athletes yet to receive support

Athletics Kenya has called on athletes in regions yet to receive support from the association to remain patient as they will cover all regions of the country.

Athletics Kenya has been supporting Kenyan athletes during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic but are yet to cover all regions including Coast and Eastern.

Twelve-kilometre champion Maurice Munene Gachaga has urged Athletics Kenya to support athletes in Embu who are facing endless challenges during this tough time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Munene returned to his home in Embu and opted to support young upcoming athletes in the region but the burden has become too heavy for him to carry.

Financial challenges forced the over ten athletes to turn to farming in Kagumori, Embu but then the heavy rains have caused yet another disaster, leaving them in a dilemma.

Athletics Kenya has however said that athletes from all regions of the country will be supported during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, urging those yet to receive support to remain patient.

Most regions of the country have been supported by Athletics Kenya, with some regions including Coast and Eastern expected to receive their packages this month.