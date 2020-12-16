AK marks 70th anniversary with tough call to crack the whip on doping

Athletics Kenya celebrated its 70th anniversary in style by choosing to honor veteran athletes, including the likes Kipchoge Keino, Wilfred Sang and Douglas Wakihuri.

Among those who were recognized were administrators, coaches and people who helped propel athletics to the great sport that it is and export to the world.

Head coach Robert Kiprop was among the attendees and thanked AK for the celebration, “these guys inspired me to love athletics since my childhood. They did wonders considering that back then we didn’t have advanced training skills and facilities. In deed they’re legends.” Said Kiprop

“They trained hard, clean and used natural energy and food. They never had issues of doping and won clean.” He further added

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The coach who has nurtured several world beaters like Bridgit Jepkosgei, Janet Jepkosgei, Agnes Tirop and Margaret Chelimo urged athletes to put in the hard work and avoid short cuts to success.

“My joy is in nurturing young talents and see them blossom into world beaters using sheer hard work. I don’t like cheating, that’s why I always urge my protégée’s to train hard and win easy, it makes the journey sweeter.” He added

They recently went round the country enlightening the youth on the dangers of doping and quick success especially by conniving middle men and agents.

He urged the authorities to adopt a hardline stance on doping. Those found engaging in the act should be banned from the sport completely, jailed and if in employment be sacked.

“This is premised on the fact that most athletes are role models to many a young generation and if in deed they show them that short cuts are the way to success, then they will emulate them, which is not a good thing.” The coach said.

Robert Kiprop is a product of the famous Lelmukwo high school and his first job was at Kenya Prisons.

Tell Us What You Think