A team of 30 athletes has been named to represent Kenya at the Africa Cross Country Championships set for this month in Hammamet, Tunisia.

The team consists of young and seasoned competitors, most of whom competed in Eldoret’s Sirikwa Classic Cross Country last week.

The junior 6km under-20 team will be led by Sirikwa classic silver medalist Diana Chepkemoi, whereas the 10km senior women team will be comprised of seasoned athletes, among them Winfred Mbithe and Sandrafelis Chebet.

Titus Kiprotich will lead the junior 8-kilometer under-20 squad, while Vincent Langat will spearhead the 10 km senior men’s team. Veronicah Mbithe will lead the relay team’s attack.

The team will reports to residential training camp in Ngong on 11th of this month for the assignmet.

Athletics Kenya senior vice president Paul Mutwii will lead the team.

Selected Team Kenya for Africa Cross Country Championships.

6KM -U20

1.Diana Chepkemoi

2.Sheila Jebet

3.Judy Kemunto

4.Nancy Cherop

5.Lucy Wambui

6.Sharon Chepkemoi

8KM -U20

1.Titus Kiprotich

2.Gideon Kingetich

3.Clinton Kimutai

4.Simon Maywa

5.Joash Ruto

6.Joseph Wanjiru

10KM Women

1.Cinthia Chepngeno

2.Grace Loibach

3.Virginia Nyambura

4.Caren Chebet

5.Gladys Mong’are

6.Sandrafellis Chebet

10KM Men

1.Naibei Kiplimo

2.Vincent Langat

3.Fredrick Domongole

4.Robert Koech

5.Brian Kiptoo

6.Vincent Kimaiyo

Relay

1.Mirriam Cherop

2.Evaline Chepkoech

3.Winfred Mbithe

4.Edwin Kiprono

5.Victor Mutai

6.Newton Cheruiyot