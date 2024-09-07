Athletics Kenya has partnered with the Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI) and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) to promote sustainability measures during the 3rd edition of the Nairobi City Marathon that is to be held on Sunday 8th September 2024.

Close to 15,000 participants have registered in the 4 categories of Sunday’s marathon, including the marathon, half marathon (10 km), and 6 km fun run, with a total prize money of Ksh 24 million.

The collaboration strengthens Athletics Kenya’s global leadership as the first World Athletics member federation to sign the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Sports for Climate Action Framework.

It also demonstrates a shared commitment to incorporating sustainability into athletics events in accordance with the World Athletics Sustainability Strategy, which aims to guarantee that environmental conditions allow people to participate in athletics events safely.

The creative application of real-time air quality monitoring is at the core of these sustainability initiatives. With the use of this state-of-the-art technology, SEI and UNEP hope to evaluate and address environmental factors that may have an impact on the health and performance of athletes.

The real-time data will empower event organizers to make informed decisions on race day, such as adjusting start times or modifying routes to avoid areas with poor air quality.

This proactive approach ensures athletes compete in the best possible conditions, while minimizing the environmental footprint of the marathon.

“SEI Africa together with UNEP, is excited to continue the partnership with Athletics Kenya to implement sustainability measures during the third edition of the Nairobi city marathon. Besides conducting real-time air quality measurements, we will also demonstrate the potential for green mobility for clean air and reduced carbon footprint of the event by working with Roam motors to showcase electric modes of transport”, noted Dr. Philip Osano, SEI Africa centre director.

In addition to nurturing, showcasing, and protecting athletes’ abilities in its regulatory capacity, Athletics Kenya seeks to increase public knowledge of the more general problem of air pollution and its effects on the health of community members and all participants.

Through the dissemination of real-time air quality data to both participants and onlookers, this project emphasises the significance of group accountability in mitigating air pollution and safeguarding our surroundings.

This supports the delivery of the Athletics for a Better World (ABW) Standard of World Athletics and further strengthens the leadership role that sports organisations are required to play. It also helps to apply the principles of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Athletics Kenya is also marking the International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies for the 4th time after 2023 in Nakuru, 2022 in Dakar, Senegal and 2021 virtually (due to the pandemic).

“In athletics, even a microsecond matters as it means winning or losing a race or meeting world athletics qualifying standard time. It is critically important for all to provide athletes and all sports people the best possible conditions to achieve their career goals. Clean air is one of the critical elements that Athletics Kenya is committed to deliver through our events and with support of our key partners – UNEP and SEI”, noted Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Jackson Tuwei, Athletics Kenya President.

In an exciting addition to this year’s sustainability efforts, Roam, an electric mobility company, will provide two Roam Air electric motorcycles for mobile air quality monitoring during the marathon.

These Roam Airs will enable real-time tracking of air quality at different points of the race, ensuring up-to-date data collection that can inform immediate decisions on race day.

The eco-friendly mobility solution further emphasizes the marathon’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and promoting cleaner, greener technology.