AK pledges support,to track progress of World Under 20 athletes

With the World Under-20 Championships fast approaching, Athletics Kenya (AK) will continue keeping tabs on the progress of the probable athletes already identified to represent the country at the global event scheduled for August 17-22 in Nairobi.

During the pre-trial event held last year November, the federation identified some 80 athletes who were set to undergo further training ahead of the main trials to select team Kenya.

While AK had earlier indicated that the athletes will be placed in various training camps across the country during the April holidays, the ban on sporting activities in the country as Kenya grapples with the third wave of the pandemic has forced AK to change plans.

The director of Youth Development at AK Barnaba Korir has revealed that the athletes will continue training individually as they wait for the government to ease the stringent measures imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“We were planning to have them (junior athletes) in camps like we did last year but because of the government’s restrictions and the subsequent ban of sporting activities, we have decided that they will keep training individually since the event is also drawing closer,” said Korir.

Furthermore, Korir disclosed that the federation has already approached the Ministry of Sports with respect to offering support to the already identified athletes as they train individually.

“The (AK) President is following it up with the government and we are waiting for his word. If we get cash we can buy them food or any other support they need at this period we are ready to offer. We will also have some members of our committee visit these athletes at the training bases,” he added.

With only 135 days remaining to the kick off of the event at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, Korir said they are looking to trim the number of the probable athletes to 36.

“We were lucky we managed to hold a very successful pre-trial event last year where we identified 80 athletes. We will stick to them and when we get an opening we plan to lower the number to 36,” he said.