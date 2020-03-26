AK postpones training camp for Under 20 athletes

Athletics Kenya has confirmed the postponement of the training camp for athletes under the age of 20 that was set to be held next month.

This comes a day after the Ministry of Sports announced the postponement of this year’s World Under 20 championships that was set to be held in July in Nairobi due to the pandemic.

The local organizing committee had already started preparations for the global event with Kasarani stadium renovation works having already began.

Sporting activities have been hit hard globally with all major international championships postponed amid fears of the spread of the virus.

Athletics Kenya has however urged the Kenyan athletes to intensify their training from their homes and avoid training sessions in groups.

Wimbledon

Elsewhere, the All England Club says a decision regarding this year’s Wimbledon will be made next week.

In a statement , the club said postponement and cancellation of the event, scheduled between 29 June-12 July, because of the impact of coronavirus were possible outcomes.

Playing behind closed doors has been formally ruled out.

Earlier this month, the French Open, due to have begun in May, was rescheduled to 20 September-4 October.

The ATP and WTA Tours were already off until 27 April and 2 May respectively and last week that suspension was extended until 7 June.

The club’s sites at the All England Club, Wimbledon Park Golf Club and Raynes Park are currently closed with physical operations reduced to a minimum to maintain the grass courts and the security of the sites.

Postponing the only Grand Slam grass court event until later in the year “is not without significant risk and difficulty” the statement added.

Chief executive Richard Lewis said: “The unprecedented challenge presented by the Covid-19 crisis continues to affect our way of life in ways that we could not have imagined, and our thoughts are with all those affected in the UK and around the world.