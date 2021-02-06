AK relay series culminates,focus shifts to national trials

The third and final leg of Athletics Kenya relay series culminated Saturday at Nyayo National Stadium,Nairobi, paving way for the national trials slated for next month at the same venue.

2014 World relays gold medalist Ferguson Rotich won the men’s 800m race posting 1; 45.64 ahead of Commonwealth Games gold medallist Wycliffe Kinyamaland Vincent Keter.

Wycliffe Kamanyal and Abel Kipsang clocked 1:46.09 and 1: 46.36 to finish in second and third positions respectively.

In the women’s category, Winnie Chebet cruised to victory in 2:03.72 secs followed by 400m national champion Mary Moraa and Mueni Karimi who clocked 2 min 04.32 secs and 2 min 08.16 secs to come home in second and third positions respectively.

Meanwhile Doreen Waka clocked 12.48sec to emerge victorious in the women’s 100m race while Susan Nyambura and Evanjaline Makena settled for the 2nd and 3rd positions after clocking 12.53 secs and 12.65 secs respectively.

Following the conclusion of the Relay series attention now shifts to the national trials where Athletics Kenya will select a team that will represent Kenya in World Relay Championships in Poland 1stto 2nd May this year.

In the previous edition held in Yokohama Japan in 2019, Kenya finished 3rd in the medal table with a total of eight medals.

