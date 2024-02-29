AK to pick a team of 30 athletes for All African games in Accra

AK to pick a team of 30 athletes for All African...

Athletics Kenya will select a team of 30 athletes for the 13th edition of the All African Games scheduled for Accra, Ghana, between the 8th and 23rd of next month.

According to AK,Senior Vice President Paul Mutwii the sports council has allocated a quota of 30 for the next month’s championship, reiterating that only the winners of each event during the national trials set for March 5 and 6 at Nyayo Stadium will make the cut.

Mutwii added only invited athletes and those who meet the ADAK threshold will be selected for the Ghana assignment for team Kenya, which will comprise of 16 male and 14 female athletes.

Meanwhile, all systems go for the Saturday national cross country championships at the Ruiru Prisons staff and training college, with the first six athletes across the line in each event being selected to represent the country at the World Cross Country Championships in Belgrade, Serbia end of this month.

AK has organized anti-doping and safeguarding seminars set for Friday 1st March at the event venue for all athletes who will compete on Saturday.

The team will head to residential training after selection ahead of the World Cross Country Championships slated for March 30th.

Kenya will be defending the overall title in Serbia after emerging victorious in Bathurst, Australia, last year after bagging six gold medals, two silver medals, and two bronze medals.