Akamba clans Council endorse Kibwana for 2022 Presidency

The elders, led by their chairman Boniface Kilonzo, and Davis Maeke the group’s Secretary General today trooped to Kibwana’s residence in Wote to check on him following his surgery in May and made the announcement.

The elders, representing Akamba people’s 22 clans, first gifted the governor billy goats, prayed for his quick recovery and wondered into conversations about the country’s state of the nation and the coming political succession.

Mr. Kilonzo kicked off the endorsement by giving an account of the many efforts by the clans council to unite leaders from the region to no avail.

Kilonzo said out of the presidential candidates from the region who have declared interest to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta, only governor Kibwama espouses the interests of the community and can negotiate firmly on its behalf.

“We have resolved to walk the journey with you in your presidential quest because only you seem to understand and listen to our issues,” said Kilonzo.”

He went further, “We cannot afford not to be in the coming government which ever route we take. Only you (Kibwana) can take us there.”

Governor Kibwana on his part acknowledged the elder’s move saying that once as Ukambani leaders are required to meet to have one of them negotiate at the national level then he was ready.

Kibwana committed to participate in any unity talks that seeks to bring the community together to speak in one voice ahead of 2022