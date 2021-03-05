Akida rejoins Thika Queens in short term deal

The national women’s team Harambee Starlets forward Esse Akida has rejoined FKF Women Premier league side Thika Queens, a year after signing a two-year deal with Turkish side Besiktas in February last year.

Akida who has been an integral member of the Harambee Starlets squad since 2012 and scored in the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations against Ghana in the finals held in Cameroon in 2016, broke the news of her comeback on her personal Twitter handle.

“Delighted to announce that I have rejoined KWPL’s Thika Queens. This has always been home. Can’t wait to get going” she wrote.

The Kenya women football poster girl, looked at the future with excitement after sealing a move to reigning Turkish champions in February 2020, but that prospect was slowed down after playing just two games due to the suspension of football; following the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The striker who scored Kenya’s first ever Women’s Africa Cup of Nations goal in Cameroon 2016 (a 3-1 loss to Ghana), had stayed out for a month before the move to Besiktas.

She was among the first girls in 2002 that joined Moving The Goalposts (MTG), a sport for development organization that empowers girls and young women in Kilifi.

Besides, she was awarded as the top scorer for the 2016 COTIF Women Football Tournament in Valencia, Spain after scoring five goals in four matches during the tournament.

The 27-year-old has previously played for Spedag and Thika Queens before moving to Israel in 2018, where she turned out for FC Ramat HaSharon until 2019, when she joined Turkish side Besiktas.

She is expected to feature for her team this weekend on Sunday when Thika Queens who lead Zone A face off with Ulinzi Starlets.

Leaders Vihiga return to the fold after qualifying for the FKF Women Cup quarters a week ago and will entertain neighbors Wadadia in this weekend’s highlights.

Vihiga remain unbeaten on 19 points after seven matches and are still on course for their fourth title. Wadadia, on the other hand, have rediscovered their spark after their opening day 2-0 defeat to the leaders on December 13 at Mumias Complex.

Wadadia, who are third with 13 points, are keen to end their win-less run against the all-rounded Alex Alumira-coached team.

Thika Queens are tipped to challenge Vihiga for the title and have their work cut out ahead of their next encounter at Thika Stadium.

Tell Us What You Think