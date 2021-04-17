Featuring “Go crazy” by Chris Brown

The weekend is always a great time to listen to new music from Kenya and around the world, as such we’ve compiled a list of 10 new music videos you should check out.

This week, we feature the beef between Tanzania’s Harmonize and Rayvanny which played out on social media and in their music. Additionally, Khaligraph Jones dropped another freestyle and Akothee is back with new music.

Internationally, Chris Brown, Bebe Rexha, Twenty One Pilots, and Vybz Cartel have all dropped new music.

Remember, stay safe, wash your hands and wear a mask. Have a great weekend!

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Bahati – Dear Ex

Akothee – Hayakuhusu

Mbosso feat Diamond – Baikoko

Vybz Kartel – Every Hustler

Harmonize – Vibaya

Rayvanny – Nyamaza

Ibraah- Hayakuhusu

Khaligraph Jones – Beatbox Freestyle

Anjella feat Harmonize – Kama

Rayvanny feat Jux – Lala

Chris Brown – Go Crazy (Remix) Featured

Mbogi Genje feat Petra – Limbo (Remix)

Professor Jay – Utaniambia nini

Wizkid – Essence

Tell Us What You Think