Featuring “Go crazy” by Chris Brown
The weekend is always a great time to listen to new music from Kenya and around the world, as such we’ve compiled a list of 10 new music videos you should check out.
This week, we feature the beef between Tanzania’s Harmonize and Rayvanny which played out on social media and in their music. Additionally, Khaligraph Jones dropped another freestyle and Akothee is back with new music.
Internationally, Chris Brown, Bebe Rexha, Twenty One Pilots, and Vybz Cartel have all dropped new music.
Bahati – Dear Ex
Akothee – Hayakuhusu
Mbosso feat Diamond – Baikoko
Vybz Kartel – Every Hustler
Harmonize – Vibaya
Rayvanny – Nyamaza
Ibraah- Hayakuhusu
Khaligraph Jones – Beatbox Freestyle
Anjella feat Harmonize – Kama
Rayvanny feat Jux – Lala
Chris Brown – Go Crazy (Remix) Featured
Mbogi Genje feat Petra – Limbo (Remix)
Professor Jay – Utaniambia nini
Wizkid – Essence