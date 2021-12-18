Akwata Memorial cup enters quarter final stage

The fourth edition of Akwata Memorial Cup entered quarter final stage with one match on card at Munami primary grounds in Matungu constituency, Kakamega county.

The tournament which attracted a total of 20 teams taking part in this year’s edition will come to a culmination on Sunday 26 December at the same venue.

According to tournament director Tony Drogba,the impact of the annual competition has been felt with participants getting an opportunity to showcase their prowess hence getting noticed by interested clubs in National Super League [NSL] or FKF Premier League.

“I can say it’s been a success story since the inception of the tournament. Local footballers have proved their potential and considering we always invite scouts on the ground during the finals a few of them have been tapped and we hope going forward like minded partners will come on board to help in realisation of this worthy dream” he said.

Levantes FC defeated Sidende United by a solitary goal in an interesting fixture that was witnessed by among others Kakamega County Assembly speaker Morris Buluma who applauded both teams for showing sportsmanship at full time and exhibiting immense talent.

“I am impressed with the level of talent we have witnessed here.As a key football stakeholder in this area I’ll liase with my colleagues elsewhere and see how I can help the lads. As leaders from this area,we would prioritise investment in sports because both ability and passion is there so it’s never a wasted effort” noted Buluma

Tournament sponsor Godfrey Akwata on his part reiterated his commitment to continue supporting sporting activities both in Matungu and Nambale sub counties in a bid to empower sportsmen who come from the larger Kakamega and Busia counties respectively.

The businessman hailed area youth for remaining steadfast despite challenges being posed by covid-19 pandemic, and further encouraged them not to relent in their pursuit of becoming the next superstars who will represent the national team Harambee Stars in future assignments.

“We all know that Victor Wanyama comes from a stone throw away from this point and together with his elder brother MacDonald Mariga they have gone through the same conditions you guys are going through so through hardwork and determination you can also succed like they did.All you need is focus and aim for bigger goal” remarked Akwata.

On Sunday,Quills FC from Lunganyiro sub-location will be seeking to better on their last year’s performance when they face Nambale Hotstars in another quarter-final game at the same venue.

Tournament winners will walk home with cash prizes and sporting equipment like set of uniforms, balls among others.