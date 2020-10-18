Al Ahly stun Wydad Cassablanca to take advantage ahead of second leg

Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly made an ideal start as they capitalized on a defensive error to take an early lead through striker Magdi Kafsha.

It was to be a frantic few minutes of attacking play on both ends as each side threatened to outscore the other were it not for top notch saves from their goalkeepers.

The home team squandered a glorious opportunity in the 16th minute to equalize through El Hassaouni who shot the ball over the bar.

On the other end Ali Maaloul scuppered the ball wide from an open chance which was easy to score than miss.

Wydad Cassablanca got a penalty in the 41st minute and Aouk stood up to take it. Moroccan goalkeeper Tagnaouti saved the resultant penalty.

At the start of second half, Cassablanca’s El Sharat broke through the midway point and was one on one with Tagnaouti who managed to draw a to save and keep the scores at one nil.

On the one-hour mark, Al Ahly extend their lead after Ali Maaloul converted a penalty. The away side managed to hold on to a precious lead ahead of the return leg.

