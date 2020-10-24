Al Ahly thump Wydad Casablanca to reach Champions League Final

Al Ahly sailed into the finals of the CAF Champions League after beating Wydad Casablanca 3-1, on the night and (5-1), on aggregate.

Wydad Casablanca threatened to score in the first minute of play but striker Magdi Kafsha, fluffed his lines.

There was no making mistakes from on the other end as Al Ahly’s danger man Marwan Mohsen, converted his chance after finding himself in acres of space; and one on one with the goalkeeper. The defence stood still in anticipation of an offside but after the VAR check, the goal stood.

It was an open game that suited Al Ahly style of play and this showed in the 26th minute as El Shahat conjured up some space on the right side and left his market for dead before scoring a peach of a goal.

In the second half, Ahly were contended with the scores and opted to soak the pressure as they pinged the balls long in counter attack.

At the hour mark, Yasser Ibrahim leaped the highest to plant a header at the top right corner to extend Al Ahly’s lead and put the game out of Wydad Casablanca’s reach.

It was game over. Coach Pitso made a double substitution with quarter an hour to go. It somewhat halt their juggernaut as they looked disjointed.

Little wonder that Wydad managed to grab a consolation goal 8 minutes to time, as Zouheir El Moutaraji found the back of the net through a fine half volley.

Al Ahly managed to see the game out and as South African referee Victor Miguel de Freitas Gomes blew the final whistle, his counterpart and Al Ahly’s coach Pitso Mosimane mind must have strolled into the finals. A fete that he has managed to win with his home side Mamelodi Sundowns.

The other semi final pitting Raja CA against Zamalek SC that was to be aired by KBC Channel 1 LIVE tonight, was postponed to November 1st.

Al Ahly will have to wait longer to discover their opponents in the final.

