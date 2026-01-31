FootballSports

Al Hilal stuns Mamelodi Sundowns to take control of group C

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
2 Min Read

Al-Hilal from Sudan defeated South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in Kigali, taking command of Group C in the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League on Friday night at Kigali’s Amahoro Stadium.

This victory marked their first-ever triumph over Masandawana.

Al Hilal kicked off matchday 4 with an aggressive approach, exploiting Sundowns’ errors.

Although they squandered several opportunities, they eventually took the lead in the final minute of the first half when Mohammed Abdel Rahman converted a penalty after Mamelodi’s goalkeeper, Dennis Onyango, committed a foul.

Al-Hilal continued their dominance after halftime, extending their lead just four minutes into the second half.

Jean Claude Girumugisha seized a loose ball at the edge of the box and sent a low shot past Onyango, underscoring Sundowns’ increasing unease and the precision of their opponents.

Doha to host first leg of the 2026 Diamond League
Ngara B in Div.2 title race as KANBIS A ends season on a high
Former Panpaper FC and football administrator Stephen Emee dies
Mwaura wins Old Mutual Captains Prize at Railways Golf Club

Sundowns attempted to rally by upping their pace and found a glimmer of hope just after the hour mark.

Brazilian substitute Arthur Sales narrowed the gap with a calm finish from inside the penalty area, reigniting the South Africans’ hopes and setting the stage for a tense final 30 minutes.

Despite persistent pressure, Sundowns could not secure an equalizer.

The outcome propels Al-Hilal to eight points, securing them the sole lead in Group C and positioning them strongly as the competition moves into its critical phase.

Sundowns remain in second place with five points and will need a robust response in the upcoming fixtures to solidify their qualification prospects.

Ingwe TM appointed Matungu Sports Coordinator
Home defeat leaves Yanga with uphill task in CAF final
Kenya Cup Match Day 4 Review
Kenya Cup: Sikutwa Shines as KCB RFC tightens grip on  top spot  
Footballer banned for trans comment wants FA apology
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Motsepe convenes urgent EXCO meeting to review CAF regulations
Next Article Kisii Youth Caucus pledge support for Owalo’s Presidential bid 
- Advertisement -
Latest News
REREC completes electrification of 300 households in Garsen
Business Local Business
KUJ elect new officials, raise concern over labour rights
Local News NEWS
Amref turns Mwihoko crash tragedy into hope with new classrooms
County News NEWS
Takeaways from the millions of newly released Epstein files
International News NEWS

You May also Like

Football

Allardyce leaves relegated Leeds United

Football

Nyamweya believes Shabana FC can challenge for the FKF Premier League title next season

Sports

Squash: Top seeds eager to impress at this year’s Karen Open

RugbySports

Reprieve for Simba’s as kq returns as teams sponsor

Show More