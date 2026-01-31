Al Hilal stuns Mamelodi Sundowns to take control of group C

Al-Hilal from Sudan defeated South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in Kigali, taking command of Group C in the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League on Friday night at Kigali’s Amahoro Stadium.

This victory marked their first-ever triumph over Masandawana.

Al Hilal kicked off matchday 4 with an aggressive approach, exploiting Sundowns’ errors.

Although they squandered several opportunities, they eventually took the lead in the final minute of the first half when Mohammed Abdel Rahman converted a penalty after Mamelodi’s goalkeeper, Dennis Onyango, committed a foul.

Al-Hilal continued their dominance after halftime, extending their lead just four minutes into the second half.

Jean Claude Girumugisha seized a loose ball at the edge of the box and sent a low shot past Onyango, underscoring Sundowns’ increasing unease and the precision of their opponents.

Sundowns attempted to rally by upping their pace and found a glimmer of hope just after the hour mark.

Brazilian substitute Arthur Sales narrowed the gap with a calm finish from inside the penalty area, reigniting the South Africans’ hopes and setting the stage for a tense final 30 minutes.

Despite persistent pressure, Sundowns could not secure an equalizer.

The outcome propels Al-Hilal to eight points, securing them the sole lead in Group C and positioning them strongly as the competition moves into its critical phase.

Sundowns remain in second place with five points and will need a robust response in the upcoming fixtures to solidify their qualification prospects.