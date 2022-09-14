Alan Pardew signs a one-year deal to become manager of Greek side Aris

The former West Ham and Crystal Palace boss Alan Pardew has returned on third stop of his new European tour to take charge of Greek side Aris on a one-year deal – just three months after quitting CSKA Sofia

The English manager, 61, has joined the Super League Greece club in place of former Atletico Madrid caretaker manager German Burgos, and is set to take charge of his first game in Greece on Sunday, September 18 against Olimpiacos.

Pardew now takes up his tenth role in management at ten different clubs, in a career dating back to 1998, just three months after departing Bulgarian side CSKA Sofia, where he also served as technical director.

Aris currently sit sixth in the Greek league, with two wins a loss and a draw from their opening four games of the 2022-23 campaign, and the Englishman becomes their third manager of the year.

Pardew is not the only former Premier League import to feature at Aris either, and he joins former Watford and Burnley forward Andre Gray, ex-Hornets defender Nicolas N’Koulou, and Ivorian winger Gervinho, who had spells at Arsenal, Palma, Lille and Roma.

After almost two years in charge at Crystal Palace in the Premier League, Pardew’s career never recovered, with a brief spell in charge of West Brom in the Championship lasting only 21 games.

