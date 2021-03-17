Alarm as ICU beds in Machakos fill up with Covid-19 patients

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua Wednesday sounded the alarm over lack of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds in the county.

While urging Machakos residents to wear their masks and adhere to the Covid-19 protocols, Mutua pointed out that there were no ICU beds available in the county.

“The ICU’s in Machakos County are full with both Machakos and other county Covid-19 patients. Currently there are NO ICU beds available in Kenya. If you see someone not wearing a mask, question their intention. Your life is yours, not corporate,” he warned.

The development comes barely hours after Cabinet Secretary for Health Mutahi Kagwe urged County Governments to expand their ICU facilities due to the increase of Covid-19 cases.

CS Kagwe noted that most Referral Hospitals in Nairobi were being over-stretched and urged them to start looking after Covid-19 patients in their regions.

“Moving forward Counties will have to take care of the positive cases at County level. Nairobi is already feeling the stress and can’t accommodate everyone,” said CS Kagwe.

“We have asked the county task force committees to identify areas we can convert to isolation facilities,” he said.

The Health CS took time to plead to Kenyans about adhering to the Ministry’s laid down protocols to curb the rising infection rate the country is witnessing.