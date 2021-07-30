Alarm as two bodies are retrieved from septic tank in Kamulu

Two middle-aged men have been confirmed dead after falling into a 50 feet septic tank in Kamulu area of Nairobi.

Witnesses say the two aged 21 and 30 years were attempting to pump water from the tank to a nearby construction when the generator they were using for oxygen went off.

The two alongside another who survived the incident are said to have gone down the 50 feet septic tank in search of water for a nearby construction.

There was concern as they climbed down the septic with a water pump but took too long to come out. When locals tried check on them, only one could respond to distress calls.

“I heard the young men calling for help. When I got here, they were wailing saying get us out of the tank, we are drowning. I am a woman all I could do was call for help also, but it’s sad they couldn’t be helped,”

The residents decrying the alleged inability of police and the county government emergency response to save the pair. A well-wisher managed to go down the septic tank but managed to only save one.

“This is the second time this is happening. We don’t know what this is. We have now lost three people to that septic tank. It clearly needs to be investigated,” one of the residents said