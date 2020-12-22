Alarm in Narok over rise in teenage pregnancies during the coronavirus pandemic

Narok Governor Samuel ole Tunai has raised concern over an increase in the number of teenage pregnancies recorded in his county. The county chief further expressed concern that a good number have been married off during this period of covid-19 pandemic.

According to Tunai, the state of affairs is a clear indication that most parents and guardians from the area have not done enough to protect their girls from those keen to prey on their innocence.

And as a result, the county chief fears that a majority of school going girls may not report to school when learning institutions reopen their doors to learners once more on the 4th of January 2021.

“as a county we can no longer sit and watch as our county makes headlines for all the wrong reasons. Be it in the area of early pregnancies, early marriages and practice of Female Genital Mutilation.” The governor promised

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



He, however, wants parents from the region to know that all pupils and students irrespective of their status will be required to resume learning when schools reopen. He says those who have been affected will be given chance to go back to continue with their study.

“My administration will ensure that all girls will go back to school. I won’t allow a situation where they just drop out of school and nothing is done. They must, by all means, continue their studies till they finish.” Tunai remarked.

He also undertook to ensure that his administration releases money for bursaries in good time so that all learners remain to school and continue with their education.

“Every school term, I release bursaries in excess of Ksh. 100 Million. No child will stay out of school for lack of fees while I am still the governor iof Narok.” Vowed the county chief.

Speaking during a tour of Logorian area of Narok, Tunai maintained that education is the only gift any parent can give to their children.

Working alongside the national government, he further undertook to ensure availability of adequate learning resources amid strict social distancing requirements among students when schools reopen.

On the issue of BBI, the Narok Governor vowed to rally support behind the process noting that it is good for the country.

“BBI proposes more allocation to ward levels and an increase of county allocations to 35 percent.” He cited this as a plus to the country.

According to Tunai, his county will benefit from its recommendations especially given the proposal for additional constituencies.