Albert Korir, Peres Jepchirchir set to defend their NYC Marathon titles

New York City Marathon champion Albert Korir says he is ready to defend his title at this year’s race set to be held on the 6th of November 2022.

He is determined to join the list of few athletes who have successfully retained their titles at the annual event.

Korir won the 50th edition of the event last November, two years after finishing second. He’ll be joined in the men’s field by his compatriot Evans Chebet, 2021 runner-up Mohamed El Aaraby of Morocco, along with 2020 London Marathon winner Shura Kitata of Ethiopia.

In the women’s event, Kenya’s Peres Jepchirchir will also return to New York to defend her title. She won last year’s marathon four months after winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics, and she said she’s eyeing the course record in New York after finishing 8 seconds off the mark last year.

She is also the fifth-fastest woman in history, having won the 2020 Valencia Marathon in 2 hours 17 minutes and 16 seconds, making her the fastest entrant for the women’s race in New York.

She will be joined by world silver medalist Hellen Obiri, who will be making her marathon debut.

The women’s field will also include last year’s runner-up, Viola Cheptoo of Kenya.

Ethiopia’s Gotytom Gebreslase, Israel’s Lonah Salpeter.

Americans Des Linden, Sara Hall, and Emma Bates, are also set to compete. Gebreslase won the world championships marathon in Eugene, Oregon, last month, with Salpeter earning bronze.